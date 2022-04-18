Biden’s been consumed by Ukraine. His team wants to bring the focus back home. (Brandon understands your pain)

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The rest of the world might not allow it. But Joe Biden wants to return his focus to matters happening at home. With the war in Ukraine entering its second month and continuing to dominate global headlines, White House allies are expressing concern that voters may see the resident as more consumed by international affairs than domestic ones. The White House itself is keenly aware that voters’ perceptions about the economy are still likely to determine the outcome of November’s midterm elections. And as they warily watch the resident’s poor poll numbers, two senior administration officials said a concerted effort...



Read More...