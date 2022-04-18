Boris Johnson Announces the UK Will Send Illegal Migrants to Rwanda

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the British government will begin sending migrants who illegally enter to Rwanda in an effort to stop illegal immigration. According to The New York Times, the new policy will apply to anyone who entered the UK illegally since Jan. 1. The Times noted that Johnson stated during remarks on Thursday that the move was made possible by Brexit. “In a speech on Thursday, Mr. Johnson said his plan could resettle thousands of migrants who cross the English Channel after long journeys from countries like Albania, Iraq and Sudan, and would apply...



