Boris Johnson 'poured drinks' at Downing Street party, more trouble in sight for UK PM | World News

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Britain's partygate controversy is spelling more trouble for UK prime minister Boris Johnson. For the longest time Johnson kept denying even attending the 10 Downing street gatherings during the 2020 lockdown, it turns out one of the celebrations held during the lockdown was in fact led by Boris Johnson himself. ...



Read More...