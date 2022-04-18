Crybully Activist-Journo Taylor Lorenz Doxes ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator, Goes to the Homes of Her Family Members

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Crybully Activist-Journo Taylor Lorenz Doxes ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator, Goes to the Homes of Her Family Members The creator of Libs of TikTok, a young woman, has remained anonymous since the creation of the account, as she is constantly the target of death threats for reposting videos that Liberals publish themselves on social media. Lorenz reached out to Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Ron DeSantis, as she intends to write about her for interacting with the account.



Read More...