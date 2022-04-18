Kamala Harris Retreats to Hollywood for Democratic Fundraiser as Popularity Tanks to New Lows

As her popularity reaches new lows, Vice President Kamala Harris is retreating to one of the few places she knows she’ll get a warm reception — Hollywood. Harris and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, are scheduled to participate in a Democratic fundraiser on Monday evening in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports. Deadline said Walt Disney Television head Dana Walden is hosting the event along with her husband, Matt Walden. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund, with money allocated to the Democratic National Committee and state party committees, Deadline reported. The vice president’s trip to...



