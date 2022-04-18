Microsoft-led move takes down ZLoader botnet domains

April 18, 2022

That should keep the criminals offline for, well, weeks probably Embedded links are in the original article. Microsoft has announced a months-long effort to take control of 65 domains that the ZLoader criminal botnet gang has been using to spread the remote-control malware and orchestrate infected machines. The tech giant's Digital Crimes Unit obtained a court order from a US federal judge in Georgia to take down the domains, which are now directed to a Microsoft-controlled sinkhole so they can't be used by the malware's masterminds to communicate with their botnet of commandeered Windows computers. From what we can tell...



