"Officials confirm death of senior Russian naval officer in Berdyansk"

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russian state news agency TASS confirmed on Monday that one of its senior Russian naval officers died in Ukraine. According to TASS, the captain of the Russian Navy Ropucha-II class landing ship “Ceasar Kunikov”, Capt. of the 3rd rank Alexander Chirva was killed in the occupied Ukrainian port of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov. “Today we said goodbye Alexander Grigorievich Chirva. The commander of the large landing ship “Ceasar Kunikov” of the 197th Brigade of the landing ships of the Black Sea Fleet, the Captain of the Third Rank, ” said the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.



