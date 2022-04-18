Report: Disney Labeled Tinker Bell and Captain Hook as ‘Potentially Problematic’ for Perpetuating Negative Stereotypes

April 18, 2022

The Walt Disney Co. reportedly labelled beloved animated characters including Tinker Bell and Captain Hook from the 1953 movie Peter Pan as “potentially problematic” as it was preparing to launch the Disney+ streaming service, noting the characters could necessitate a disclaimer for perpetuating negative stereotypes. Ursula from the 1989 movie The Little Mermaid also raised concerns of racism and homophobia. Disney began an extensive review of its film library as it prepared to introduce the streaming service in 2019, according to a New York Times report. As part of the initiative, called Stories Matter, Disney added disclaimers to classic movies...



