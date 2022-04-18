Republicans are literally saying the word ‘inflation’ at six times the rates of Democrats ahead of midterm elections

On New Year’s Day, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) tweeted: “Fighting inflation and lowering costs for the middle class must remain a top congressional priority going into 2022.” Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) also rang in the new year by tweeting about inflation: “Rising prices and inflation won't be going away with the start of the New Year thanks to #Bidenomics.” So did Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN). Now that the midterm elections are just a little over six months away, inflation is dominating the political discourse, but new data shows it’s not dominating the discourse evenly. Republicans are talking about inflation six...



