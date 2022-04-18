Revelation Ch. 2 and Colossians Ch. 3

Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"Nevertheless I have somewhat against thee, because thou hast left thy first love." "He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; To him that overcometh will I give to eat of the tree of life, which is in the midst of the paradise of God." "If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God. Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth. For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God." Revelation,...



