Seattle police arrest pair of drivers following road rage incident at Pike Place Market

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Seattle police arrested two men after a road rage altercation at Pike Place Market on Sunday. The incident began when two men — one a 32-year-old driving an SUV and the other a 45-year-old in a van — exchanged heated words as the SUV was turning onto First Avenue along Pike Place Market. Police say that the driver of the van threw water toward the 32-year-old in the SUV, leading to both getting out of the respective vehicles to physically confront each other. The 32-year-old then reportedly shoved the 45-year-old to the ground, before getting back into his vehicle and...



Read More...