Slaughtered in their beds – Indictment describes: This is how Y. and T. Kaduri and I. Tarnowski were murdered [by ISIS "Palestinian" Wassim Assayed]
Slaughtered in their beds The indictment describes: This is how Yehuda and Tamar Kadouri [Kaduri] and Ivan Tarnowski were murdered Notice from the State Attorney's Office: The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office (Criminal) filed an indictment in the city district court against Wasim Assayed (34), a resident of Hebron, for three terrorist attacks in which he killed three people and tried to kill two more and injured them, all for nationalist motives and being a member of the ISIS terrorist organization. In 2014, the defendant swore allegiance to the terrorist organization ISIS. On January 8, 2019, the defendant entered Israeli territory...
