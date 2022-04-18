Supreme Court Rejects Appeal From Airman Removed from Command Over Refusing to Get Vaccinated – Amy Coney Barrett and Kavanaugh Side with Liberal Justices

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The US Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from an Air Force Reserve who was removed from command after refusing to get the Covid vaccine. Lt. Col. Jonathan Dunn was previously denied a religious exemption and removed from his post for refusing to get vaccinated. Lt. Col. Dunn filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court, arguing he “acquired natural immunity to the disease” after getting Covid last summer, Fox News reported. Conservative justices Alito, Gorsuch and Thomas said they would have sided with Lt. Col. Dunn. However, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, both Trump appointees, sided with...



Read More...