The Bible In Paintings: GOD PROMISES SAMSON’S BIRTH

April 18, 2022

The Bible In Paintings 2 ENCOURAGEMENT FOR APPRECIATING AND APPLYING GOD'S MESSAGE J U D G E SCHAPTER 13 Again the Israelites did evil in the eyes of the LORD, so the LORD delivered them into the hands of the Philistines for forty years. Manoah had a wife who was sterile and remained childless. The angel of the LORD appeared to her and said, “You are sterile and childless, but you are going to conceive and have a son. The boy is to be set apart to God from birth, and he will begin the deliverance of Israel from...



