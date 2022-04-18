Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq

Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, that has left at least 19 suspected Kurdish rebels dead and has wounded at least four Turkish soldiers, Turkey’s defense minister said Monday. Turkish jets and artillery struck suspected targets of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops — supported by helicopters and drones — then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said in a video posted on the ministry’s website. Akar said the jets successfully struck shelters, bunkers, caves, tunnels, ammunition depots...



