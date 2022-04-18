‘We need answers’: relatives seek Moskva warship’s missing crew

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

For days after the Moskva cruiser sank in the Black Sea, Yulia Tsyvova had been desperately searching for information about her son Andrei. Like hundreds of other Russian families of the crew members, she had not been told whether he had survived the reported Ukrainian missile attack that had sunk the Russian flagship of the Black Sea fleet. Then on Monday morning she received a call from the Russian defence ministry. Her son was dead. “He was only 19, he was a conscript,” said Tsyvova, who wept as she spoke by telephone. “They didn’t tell me anything else, no information...



Read More...