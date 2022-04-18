Woke North Carolina medical student put on LEAVE after tweeting about deliberately injuring a patient for mocking her pronoun badge – but university says she 'didn't intend to harm' the man

April 18, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A North Carolina medical school put one of its students 'on leave' after she tweeted about purposefully missing a man's vein while drawing his blood - an act apparently meant to punish the patient, who mocked her for wearing a pronoun badge that said 'She/Her.' In a statement, Wake Forest University simply claimed the trainee doctor, Kychelle Del Rosario, had made an 'inaccurate statement' on social media. 'Wake Forest School of Medicine has completed a thorough review of the patient encounter with our medical student who recently made an inaccurate statement on social media,' the school wrote in a statement...



