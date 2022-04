Brickbat: What Matters Most

The Palo Alto, California, police department said it is investigating the vandalism of a "Black Lives Matter" sign as a hate crime. Someone replaced the word "black" with the word "Asian" on a sign in the yard of a woman's home. The woman said the sign was valued at $10.

