Conservatives Assure Liberals That We’re Only Gonna Not Wear Masks For 2 Weeks To Slow Spread Of Tyranny

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Liberals across the country are concerned about the removal of the mask mandate, seeing viral video after viral video of people cheering on airplanes because they no longer have to wear masks. But their conservative friends, known for being compassionate and caring, assured them that "this will only last for a couple of weeks, and then we can go back to the new normal."

