Deaths & Injuries INCREASE 1000% Among 5 to 11-Year-Olds Who Took Pfizer COVID Shot

April 19, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

With nearly six months of data since the unconstitutional Food and Drug Administration provided emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s deadly COVID shots for kids aged 5-11, we’re seeing it is even more deadly in the kids than the adults. Those who continue to peddle the lie that these are “safe and effective” are clearly complicit …



Read More...