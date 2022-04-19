Florida Gov. DeSantis to seek end to Disney’s taxing district in special session

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday he’ll seek to eliminate Disney’s special taxing district when the Legislature meets this week, a move that follows the theme park giant’s criticism of a new state ban on sex education for early elementary grades. Mr. DeSantis told supporters at an event in The Villages that he plans to call on the state Legislature to terminate all special districts enacted in Florida before 1968. State lawmakers are meeting this week to consider the realignment of congressional districts. Mr. DeSantis’ announcement specifically targets Disney’s one-of-a-kind special taxing and governing district. It was approved in 1967...



Read More...