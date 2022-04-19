Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Claims He Witnessed Incident Where CNN Tried To Falsify News

April 19, 2022

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said on Monday evening that he knows that CNN promotes false news reporting because he witnessed the far-left network try to cause conflict during the Ferguson, Missouri riots back in 2014. Dorsey made the revelation in a response to a tweet from Miss Universe Iraq 2017 Sarah Abdali Idan who said, “Even @CNN sometimes sell false news. I know this from covering Iraq events in 2019. People need to understand every media is prone to either mistakes or deliberate corruption. Do your own investigation before believing what they’re selling you.” Dorsey responded, “I know this...



