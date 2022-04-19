Grim Study Reveals All 2 Million Americans Who Flew Yesterday Are Now Dead Of COVID

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—A grim new study has found that all two million Americans who took a plane trip yesterday are now dead of COVID. The millions of citizens innocently flying on airplanes, completely safe from the virus because they were wearing masks in a tiny cylinder hurtling through the air with 200 other people, instantly dropped dead as soon as the mask mandate was struck down by a federal judge.





