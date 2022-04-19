"I'm Done Talking" - MSNBC Analyst Quits To Fight Russians In Ukraine

From virtue signaling to taking action, a former MSNBC foreign affairs analyst ditched the teleprompter for a full-body kevlar suit and rifle and allegedly joined an international legion to fight alongside the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Russia.

On Monday night, Malcolm Nance, a longtime analyst for the network and a former U.S. naval intelligence officer, appeared on MSNBC's "The ReidOut" hosted by Joy Reid.

Nance told Reid that he joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense in Ukraine.

"The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, I'm done talking. "It's time to take action here. So, about a month ago, I joined the international legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight, you know, what essentially is a war of extermination," he said.

The international legion has more than 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries who enlisted to help Ukraine repel Russian forces from the war-torn country.

"I spent quite a bit of time here in the pre-war period and when the invasion happened, I had friends who were in Donetsk, who were in the Ukrainian army, who were writing to us and telling us, 'We're not going to survive tonight. We've been hit 500 times,'" Nance said.

He added: "This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people and is mass-murdering civilians. And there are people here like me who are going to do something about it."

The 61-year-old has authored several books that accuse Russia of planning to "destroy democracy" and getting Donald Trump elected president to "betray America."

Reid asked Nance whether he was in "any special danger" because "you clearly are not Ukrainian when they see you." He replied that Moscow had waged war against everybody.

Nance's Twitter account appears to be very active with retweets and personal tweets for someone allegedly fighting in a war. One wonders how he makes the time to maintain a social media presence while dodging Russian bullets but also getting cellular reception since Ukrainians have needed Elon Musk's Starlink space internet since infrastructure has been severely damaged.

We're looking forward to Nance tweeting his own combat footage, or maybe he'll just be an MSNBC guest in a military outfit.