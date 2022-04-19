Indianapolis casino executive pleads guilty to funneling money to county GOP

Authorities said two men have pleaded guilty on Monday to federal crimes for being involved in a political contribution scheme. According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) statement, John Keeler, former vice president and general counsel of gaming company New Centaur LLC, pleaded guilty to creating false statements on the casino’s corporate tax return by concealing contributions to a local political party as deductible business expenses.



