Kentucky’s Last Two Abortion Centers Stop Aborting After Legislature Overrides Veto of Pro-Life Law

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The law prohibits abortions performed past 15 weeks and the dispensation of abortion pills by mail(LifeSiteNews) – The Kentucky legislature’s recent enactment of a pro-life omnibus law over the veto of Democrat Gov. Andy Beshear is already paying dividends in the form of a de facto cessation of abortion-on-demand in the Bluegrass State. Last week, the legislature overrode Beshear’s veto of HB 3, which prohibits abortions performed past 15 weeks and the dispensation of abortion pills by mail, as well as requires parental consent for minors’ abortions and humane burial or cremation of aborted babies. Beshear primarily cited the lack...



Read More...