Liberals Raise Concerns About Account That’s Making Them Look Bad By Just Sharing Their Actual Words

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S.—Liberals are worried that the popular Libs of TikTok account is making them look "bad, stupid, and completely out of touch with reality." According to multiple sources, it's doing this by just sharing their actual words, according to leftists who have raised concerns about the targeted harassment of their ideas by just sharing their ideas.

