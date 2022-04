“Like, Share or Cancel: Social Media & The First Amendment”

April 19, 2022 | Tags: free speech, REASON

I much enjoyed this Florida Bar Media & Communications Law CLE conversation with Prof. Eric Goldman, Chris Marchese, and Pamela Marsh, moderated by David Karp; it's mostly about the Florida social media access law, but we discussed the broader First Amendment questions as well.

