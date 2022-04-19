McConnell backs Murkowski’s reelection, bucking pro-Trump challenger

April 19, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fighting to fend off a pro-Trump challenger to Sen. Lisa Murkowski, flooding airwaves with ads defending the Alaska Republican’s record. The Senate Leadership Fund, the super PAC associated with Mr. McConnell, said Monday that it booked more than $7 million worth of ad time in Alaska to boost Ms. Murkowski. “It’s important for Lisa to be reelected. She’s one of the few … moderates in the middle of the Senate,” Mr. McConnell told Axios this week. The GOP leader added that Ms. Murkowski had been a “key player” to advance bipartisan legislation and that...



