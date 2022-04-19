Michelle Obama's brother and his wife sue $24,000-a-year Milwaukee school for kicking their nine and 11-year-old 'model student' children out when they complained that virtual lessons 'used racist stereotypes and word plantation'

The brother of former first lady Michelle Obama, and his wife are suing the University School of Milwaukee, alleging that administrators expelled their two sons after they complained of racist bias during virtual lessons. Craig and Kelly Robinson filed a lawsuit against the pricey Pre-K-12 school this week after alleging that the private school used words like 'plantation' inappropriately during lessons. They also claim that teachers were inconsiderate to a wide variety of socio-economic backgrounds. The complaint alleges that the school retaliated against their family - whose kids are aged nine and 11 - after they submitted reports in January...



