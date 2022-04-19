New Children’s Book On Abortion Screams “Propaganda”

April 19, 2022

There is a new children’s story book that glorifies abortion titled “What’s An Abortion, Anyway?” that’s filled with pro-abortion propaganda. According to pro-life activist Jonathon Van Maren, the book is “shocking – even for some of the procedure’s most ardent supporters.” “They refuse to refer to the baby in any way, shape or form throughout [the book, which] is intended to introduce the subject of abortion to children. [It also tosses] in some LGBT talking points for good measure: People ‘of all gender identities get pregnant,’ children are told at one point,” Van Maren wrote. The book was written by...



