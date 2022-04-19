Probing Uranus Is Top Priority This Decade, U.S. Science Advisors Say

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A new decadal survey outlines planetary defense and science goals through 2032. Top of the list: sending spacecraft to Uranus. Uranus in 1986. Uranus, as seen by Voyager 2 in January 1986.Image: NASA/JPL ================================================================== A new report covering the next 10 years of American planetary science and astrobiology concludes that a Uranus Orbiter and Probe should be “the highest priority large mission.” This decadal survey from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine is intended to shape funding and research efforts through 2032. It calls for a spacecraft that will orbit Uranus and map its gravitational and magnetic fields....



Read More...