Prosecutor drops out of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot case. ( Michigan )

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A federal prosecutor withdrew Tuesday from the case of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, days after two men were acquitted and the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict for two more. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth notified the judge in a brief court filing. He's not required to give a reason. ... Roth was one of two prosecutors at the high-profile trial of Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta. He gave the opening statement, saying the men wanted to kidnap Whitmer and create a “war zone here in Michigan,”...



