Roommate of gay activist who was found in a landfill after being strangled to death and wrapped in a bed sheet is indicted for the grisly murder: Man 'let his meth addict friend stay in the apartment and killed his housemate after they complained'

April 19, 2022

The roommate of a gay rights activist who was found dead in a Florida landfill earlier this year has been arrested and charged with his murder On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Steven Yinger, 36, on charges of first-degree murder of 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston Diaz-Johnston, the brother to former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz, had been missing since January 3, was discovered in a trash pile at a landfill on January 12 Diaz-Johnston had been married to his husband, Don Diaz-Johnston, since March 2015 The couple were among five other same-sex couples who sued the Miami-Dade County Clerk's Office in 2014...



