Russia Unleashes Offensive Into East Ukraine – Zelensky

Russia has launched a major offensive into eastern Ukraine, authorities in Kyiv said, opening a new phase of its invasion after being thwarted in efforts to capture the capital. The United States is due to hold a video meeting with allies Tuesday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine, where Moscow's military campaign has refocused on the eastern region of Donbas, partly controlled by pro-Kremlin separatists since 2014. "We can now confirm that Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, which they have been preparing for a long time," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram late Monday. "No...



