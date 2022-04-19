Second-Grade Class Held On Airplane So Kids Won’t Have To Wear Masks

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LOS ANGELES, CA—There aren't a ton of great teachers left in California, but there are definitely a few. Mr. Hammond of Carter Rock Elementary School in the suburbs of Los Angeles hated seeing his kids masked up every day, so he came up with a genius plan: he rented out a decommissioned Boeing 737 and held class in there. Now, due to the inexplicable magical properties of SCIENCE, his students don't have to wear masks anymore.

