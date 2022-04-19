Source Confirms Obama Has Been Running Biden White House From Inside Bunny Costume The Entire Time

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A new report from an inside source at the White House has confirmed that Barack Obama has been running the Biden Administration from inside an Easter Bunny costume for the past two years.

The post Source Confirms Obama Has Been Running Biden White House From Inside Bunny Costume The Entire Time appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...