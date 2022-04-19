State Of California Rejects 100% Of Biology Textbooks For Stating There Are Only Two Genders

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SACRAMENTO, CA—The California Department of Education has rejected 100% of biology textbooks from the state's public school curriculum because they perpetuate outdated backward ideas that there are only two genders, said Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday. "Children are the future," said Gov Newsom in a statement to the press. "It is inappropriate that we share these stone-age scientific ideas from radicalized scientists. Everyone knows there are an infinite number of genders. The science is settled." Orders of biology textbooks for grades 7-12 have been canceled. Joining them is a ban on all textbooks for grades 1-6. These books feature...



