Top 10 Unspoken Prayer Requests

April 19, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Have you ever been in a prayer circle where someone says he or she has an "unspoken" prayer request? Aren't you dying to know what it was? Was it something spicy? Something scandalous? Something gross? Now, you can find out, as we've compiled the top 10 most popular unspoken prayer requests, per a heavenly source:

The post Top 10 Unspoken Prayer Requests appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...