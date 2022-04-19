TRUMP WILL NOT ENDORSE ARIZONA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK BRNOVICH FOR U.S. SENATE

April 19, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Donald Trump announced that he would not be endorsing state Attorney General Mark Brnovich, R-Ariz., for U.S. Senate. Trump claimed the state attorney general received “massive information on the fraud and so-called ‘irregularities'” that reportedly took place during Arizona’s 2020 presidential election. However, Trump accused Brnovich of “doing nothing” rather than going after those who committed the “election crimes.” “Attorney General Brnovich of Arizona was given massive information on the fraud and so-called ‘irregularities’ that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote in a statement on Monday. He continued, “Well, he did a report, and he recites...



Read More...