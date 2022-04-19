US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine

April 19, 2022

The United States lacks the capability to reliably track the array of weapons being sent by the Biden administration to Ukraine, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources briefed on US intelligence. "We have fidelity for a short time, but when it enters the fog of war, we have almost zero," a source said. "It drops into a big black hole, and you have almost no sense of it at all after a short period of time." The Biden administration factored in the risk of providing weapons to Ukraine that may end up in the hands of militias and other groups...



