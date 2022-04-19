The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Without stimulus checks or child tax credit payments, many Americans can’t afford emergency expenses. One work benefit could help address that

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a financial emergency for many Americans living paycheck to paycheck. Two years later, a similar event would still wreck budgets, a poll finds. Programs to let workers save through employer-provided emergency savings accounts could encourage workers to set aside more cash for unforeseen events. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many Americans felt the financial shock of a sudden drop in income. If the same kind of event were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially, according to a poll conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, Funding Our Future coalition and Morning...


