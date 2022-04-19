Without stimulus checks or child tax credit payments, many Americans can’t afford emergency expenses. One work benefit could help address that

April 19, 2022

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic prompted a financial emergency for many Americans living paycheck to paycheck. Two years later, a similar event would still wreck budgets, a poll finds. Programs to let workers save through employer-provided emergency savings accounts could encourage workers to set aside more cash for unforeseen events. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, many Americans felt the financial shock of a sudden drop in income. If the same kind of event were to happen today, many people would still struggle financially, according to a poll conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center, Funding Our Future coalition and Morning...



