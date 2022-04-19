Woman arrested after brutal bat attack, police say

A vicious attack left one woman in the hospital and another behind bars, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said a man and a woman were leaving a home on Snowmass Lane when 21-year-old Breia Hunter showed up with an aluminum baseball bat. Hunter bashed the woman in the head with the bat, according to a police report. Hunter was able to hit her in the head with the bat two more times before the man grabbed her and waited for police to arrive, MPD said.



