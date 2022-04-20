Animal Waste in Demand as Fertilizer Prices Rise

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A New Holland Agriculture 100 series box spreader distributes manure for fertilizer. (CNH Industrial/Handout via REUTERS) The war in Ukraine is causing a rise in oil and wheat prices. Other items are hard to come by due to international restrictions on doing business with Russia. For example, many countries are seeing less fish than usual, because Russia usually catches and sells a lot of fish. However, one item you may not think of that often is harder to find than normal. That is the crop-growing aid known as fertilizer. Fertilizer is added to soil and provides plants such as wheat...



Read More...