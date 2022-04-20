Australian bishop condemns plenary council document for abandoning ‘fidelity to Catholic Tradition’

Australian bishop condemns plenary council document for abandoning ‘fidelity to Catholic Tradition’The working document ‘fails seriously when it abandons fidelity to the Catholic Tradition expressed in the Scriptures and the Magisterium,’ including by pushing female ordination, said Archbishop Porteous. HOBART, Tasmania (LifeSiteNews) – A Catholic archbishop in Tasmania has strongly condemned the working document for Australia’s “Plenary Council,” a meeting of the entire Church in Australia, as representing a Church “that has lost confidence in its identity and mission.”Archbishop Julian Porteous, Archbishop of Hobart since 2013, issued his statement in an April 11 blogpost published on the archdiocesan website. “On...



