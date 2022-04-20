Biden Administration Says U.S. Won’t Test Certain Anti-Satellite Weapons

The Biden administration says it’s ruled out conducting one type of anti-satellite weapon test. While on a visit to her home state April 18, Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., formalizing the administration’s prior admonishments of an ASAT test by Russia in 2021. Harris committed the the U.S. will not “conduct destructive, direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile testing.” She said the decision was one step toward “writing new rules of the road to ensure all space activities are conducted in a responsible, peaceful, and sustainable manner.” Harris cited not only Russia’s recent test, but also...



