British Columbia to hire foreign nurses instead of letting unvaxxed return to work

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The B.C. government has pledged $12 million in taxpayer money to fund streamlining the process of hiring foreign nurses.. Amid a nursing staff shortage, British Columbia says it will make it easier for foreign nurses to get licensed instead of letting unvaccinated nurses return to work. During a press conference on Tuesday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced that the province is looking into ways to expedite the registration and licensing process for internationally educated nurses in order to combat the ongoing worker shortage. Despite the desperate need for nurses, the healthcare system is maintaining its policy that those fired...



