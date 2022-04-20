Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taken to task over city's spiraling crime by reporter who tells her she's got a nerve to speak of running for re-election

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A reporter has told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot that she has a cheek to talk of running for re-election given soaring crime in the Windy City. The journalist, named only as Rob, took Lightfoot to task during a question and answer session Wednesday, saying: 'Real Chicagoans are asking me, how can you possibly even consider running for re-election for mayor of the city of the Chicago after all the harm you've caused?' Lightfoot kept her cool but was clearly rattled by the ambush, and responded: 'I disagree with you fundamentally and I don't think I need to address and dignify...



Read More...