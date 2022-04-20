Dede Robertson dead: Wife of ‘700 Club’ televangelist Pat was 94

Adelia “Dede” Robertson, the first lady of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach. The wife of famed “700 Club” televangelist Pat Robertson was 94. Her passing was confirmed in a statement from the network they both founded and helmed for nearly seven decades, although no official cause of death was disclosed. “Dede Robertson was a woman of great faith, a champion of the Gospel, and a remarkable servant of Christ who has left an indelible print on all that she set her hand to during her extraordinary life,” said Pat, 92, in a statement.



