Effort to repeal California's sanctuary state law voted down

April 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Tuesday voted down an effort to repeal the state's sanctuary state law. Current law, known as the California Values Act, prevents law enforcement agencies to notify federal authorities about the release of an undocumented immigrant from jail. Assembly Bill 1708, backed by Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, was killed in a 5-2 vote that was along party lines, with Democrats voting against the bill.



Read More...